Cowboys net back-to-back wins

By Brandon Warr

GHS Softball — It may have taken the Gunnison High School (GHS) softball team 12 games, but the squad finally notched their first win of the season last week — followed immediately by their second.

As balls flew all around Jorgensen Park this past Thursday, fans cheered and hollered as the Cowboys (2-12) won both games of the double header against the Aspen Skiers (0-6), 25-6 and 29-6.

