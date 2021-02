The masked and spectator-less high school basketball season tipped off in Gunnison last Thursday, as a much-improved Gunnison High School girls’ team battled Buena Vista. Chris Dickey

Ashleigh Porter splits defenders en route to the basket.

The Gunnison High School girls’ basketball team is already showing signs of improvement from a year ago. Although the Cowboys have dropped their first three games — to Buena Vista (46-28), Basalt (67-33) and Crested Butte (47-30) — their offense is scoring more points and they’re putting up much stiffer competition for their opponents. Returning contributors from last year’s team include Melita…