Subhead Junior class to lead the way

2021 Gunnison High School junior varsity soccer team. Not pictured, Miguel Hernandez, Henry Hubbard, Kenny Flores and Roni Lorenzo Baltazar. Brandon Warr

Schedule

It may have taken longer than expected, but the time has finally come. On Monday, March 8, the Gunnison High School (GHS) boys soccer team officially took the field for the very first time, as they prepare for their inaugural season. The Cowboys will be a junior varsity team for two seasons (second season being this upcoming fall), then will transition to a varsity program in the fall of 2022…