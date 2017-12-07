Home

Cowboys, girls ready to ride

Wed, 07/12/2017 - 7:12pm News Staff
Rodeo returns with bucking, roping, racing action

By Will Shoemaker

Laying claim to the title of the longest running rodeo in the world is a feat in itself. But Cattlemen’s Days rodeo organizers have never been willing to settle for the status quo.

That means seeking out new ways of drawing top talent, and this year is no different.

