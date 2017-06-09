Cowboys building early momentum

By Brandon Warr

GHS Volleyball — The Gunnison High School (GHS) volleyball team proved this past weekend that they can prevail in a pinch.

After splitting the first two sets — 25-17 and 25-15 — against the Delta Panthers in the third round of a tournament hosted by the Cowboys Saturday in Gunnison, the match was on the line. GHS found themselves tied 10-10 with Delta in the third set before going on a 5-1 run to down the Panthers, helping the home team finish the tournament with a 3-1 record.

