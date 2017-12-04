Cowboys bringing the heat

By Bobby Reyes

GHS Baseball — Dane Johnson stood intently, eyeing the pitcher as he waited for the pitch. The Gunnison High School (GHS) baseball team had loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth inning against No. 17 Cedaredge Tuesday. The Cowboys had just added three runs to their lead as Johnson teetered his bat, ready to swing for the fences.

When the pitch came Johnson connected, sending the ball deep into centerfield. The Bruins scrambled as Johnson rounded the bases and three Cowboys sprinted home. As Cedaredge players attempted to field the ball, they made mistakes, allowing Johnson the time needed to round third and head for home to tally the first home run of the game — and add four more runs to GHS’ lead, which stood at 12-0 once Johnson reached the green pastures of home plate.

