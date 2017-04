By Brandon Warr

GHS Baseball — You can’t win a game if you’re not ready to play.

The Basalt Longhorns’ lightheartedness during warm ups this past Saturday foretold of the loss they were about to be handed by Gunnison High School (GHS).

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/