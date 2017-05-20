Cowboys 4x8 takes second at state

The Gunnison High School (GHS) boys 4x800 meter relay team finished second at the 2017 Colorado State Track and Field Championships in Lakewood today. The team of Drew Hanks, Colten Stice, Braydon O'Neill, and Jon Wilkinson, finished in a season best of 8:10, just off the school record.

Additionally, freshman Bra Rickert tallied a podium finish in the 3,200, placing ninth in the event in a personal record of 12:16.

In the field events seniors Josh Stephens and Alysha Wyman nearly made the podium. Stephens finished 10th in the discus with a toss of 137-feet, nine-inches, while Alysha Wyman finished 10th in the shot put with a mark of 34-feet, five-and-a-quarter-inches.

For more about the GHS track and field team read next week’s Gunnison Country Times.