Subhead Uhrig, Van Hee and Gomez all place at state

Jared Van Hee concluded his high school wrestling career with an impressive fourth-place finish in the 106 pound weight division.

(L-r) Devin Gomez, Jared Van Hee and Royce Uhrig represented Gunnison High School well at the State High School Wrestling Championships in Pueblo last Friday. Tonya Van Hee

What a year it was for the Gunnison High School (GHS) wrestling team. From starting the season not knowing if there was even going to be a state tournament, to .making GHS history by placing three wrestlers at state, the Cowboys proved their program is back on track Additionally, this marked the first time since 2014 that the Cowboys had a state placer. As a whole the Cowboys finished 11th out of…