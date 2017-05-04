Clean sheet for the Cowboys

By Brandon Warr

GHS Baseball — Every sports season contains moments that players and fans alike will never forget. On Saturday afternoon, Gunnison High School’s (GHS) Trenton Cribari had a game for the ages.

When the GHS baseball team stepped onto the diamond this past weekend, they had no idea that they were about to witness history. Cribari joined a list of what’s likely to be a select few Colorado high school baseball players this season who can say they threw a no-hitter. Cribari struck out 14 batters and walked three in the 23-0, five-inning blowout victory over Grand Valley (2-4).

