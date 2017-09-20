Cheering for the home team

By Brandon Warr

Football isn’t just a game in which spectators watch players run into each other at full speed for amusement. It is also an opportunity for other athletes to perform and do what they love to do.

Every once in awhile during a commercial break or when a player runs into another, you may see the camera glance toward a team’s cheerleaders — who practice day and night to perfect their routine for the crowd.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/