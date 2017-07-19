Cashing in at Cattlemen’s

Kash Wilson saw the good, the bad and the ugly all in a matter of 10 seconds Thursday during opening night of the Cattlemen’s Day Rodeo.

Atop Three Hills Rodeo’s Big Show, Wilson made a quality ride, resulting in 86 points to take the bareback riding lead, which he would maintain through three nights of rodeo action. But just a second after the buzzer sounded, the Gooding, Idaho, cowboy came off the big bay horse on the left side with his right hand still stuck in the rigging.

