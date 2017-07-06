Boxing it up for Six Points

A solid crowd toed the line for the inaugural Race for Six Points 5-kilometer at Char Mar Park this past Saturday. The race, which served as a fundraiser for Six Points Evaluation and Training, drew top talent from the Gunnison area. Leading the charge was Brian Smith, who won the overall race in 16:58. Not far behind was Western State Colorado University assistant coach Craig Hunt, who donned a homemade box, his best Daft Punk impersonation. Hunt endured the 5k course in the box, finishing the course in 17:44. For the women, Tara Richardson beat all comers by winning the women’s race in 19:17.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/