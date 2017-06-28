Beating the heat

Gunnison Valley trail runners posted high finishes this past Saturday in the San Juan Solstice 50-mile run, which started and ended in Lake City. Heat plagued racers for much of the day. Crested Butte’s Dustin Simoens led for early stages of the race but finished third in 9:24:31 after claiming first place last year. Gunnison’s Jesse Rickert finished just behind Simoens in fourth.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/