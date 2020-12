Subhead Valley grieves loss of local skier Jeff Schneider

Jeff Schneider in his happy place, the backcountry. Courtesy

A legendary local skier known for his kindness, knowledge and wit was killed last week in an avalanche. Longtime Crested Butte ski patroller and prolific backcountry skier Jeff “Schnoid” Schneider died in an avalanche near Kebler Pass on Friday, Dec. 18. Members of Crested Butte Ski Patrol called Schneider a bastion of kindness, knowledge and hard work with wits to match, noting “adventure had no…