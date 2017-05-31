Another epic ride through the Rocks

By Bobby Reyes

Benon Gattis frantically pumped air back into his tire. He was just a few miles from the finish of Saturday’s Half Growler — but found himself with an additional obstacle to overcome: a flat tire. Gattis was already on pace for a stellar day in saddle. He was within the top 10 overall, and leading the high school division by 14 minutes.

The setback cost Gattis nearly two minutes — and one place in the overall standings— but that didn’t rankle him much. After airing up, the Gunnison High School mountain biker was back in the saddle and powering his way toward the finish.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/