Dos Rios Golf Course is a hotbed of activity this winter, as local ski enthusiasts have taken advantage of groomed cross country ski trails, courtesy of Gunnison Nordic Club and with the generous permission of the member-owned club. Last Saturday skiers showed up for lessons hosted by Gunnison Nordic. The club is hosting lessons in both classic and skate disciplines for the next two Saturdays in January. Visit gunnisonnordic.com for more information. Gregg Morin