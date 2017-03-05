All eyes on league

By Bobby Reyes

GHS Baseball — The game was over before it even started.

The Gunnison High School (GHS) baseball team hosted Monte Vista (5-12) Tuesday, though it was evident early on that the Pirates may have missed the bus.

The Cowboys (13-3) put up 13 runs within the first two innings and kept Monte Vista off the board entirely. The Pirates first runs came off one GHS error in the top of the fourth inning.

