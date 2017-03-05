Home

All eyes on league

Wed, 05/03/2017 - 8:49pm News Staff
GHS to battle for fourth consecutive WSL title

By Bobby Reyes

GHS Baseball — The game was over before it even started.

The Gunnison High School (GHS) baseball team hosted Monte Vista (5-12) Tuesday, though it was evident early on that the Pirates may have missed the bus.

The Cowboys (13-3) put up 13 runs within the first two innings and kept Monte Vista off the board entirely. The Pirates first runs came off one GHS error in the top of the fourth inning.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/

Columns / Opinion

Owing more than just a monument

By Jon Matuszczak

Few people were in the park that day, probably due to the threatening skies, along with a chilling breeze intruding from the southwest.

Lines drawn in the sage
Arch Coal should pay its way on public lands
What’s the cause of high-cost housing?
‘The Legend of the Rent’
Why not ‘One Valley’ for building codes?

Gunnison Country Times

218 N. Wisconsin Street
Gunnison, CO 81230
Phone: 970-641-1414