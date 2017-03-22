‘Thrown’ into outdoor action

Western Track and Field — It took just one toss for Western State Colorado University sophomore Ashley Long to put her mark in the school’s top-10 record book. The redshirt sophomore threw 175-feet, four-inches in the hammer throw Saturday in Pueblo to highlight the Mountaineers’ opening of the 2017 outdoor season.

The toss is the second-farthest in school history behind two-time discus national champion Ashley Stephens.

