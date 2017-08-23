‘Beach Bash’ to return to Blue Mesa

The second annual Tito’s Blue Mesa Beach Bash will kick off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Blue Mesa Reservoir west of Gunnison.

Boards from top manufacturers will be available for demo at the event. There also will be stand-up paddle (SUP) board racing, SUP yoga, lessons for all ability levels and SUP games such as Tug-o-War and jousting. Live music from MILLK and CJ Conway, food from Hogwood BBQ, beer from Irwin Brewing Company and cocktails from Tito’s Handmade Vodka are all included in the ticket price.

