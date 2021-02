Subhead Airport outperforms other resort communities

A jetway at the the Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport.

The Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport is soaring above expectations this winter. The Gunnison Valley Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) board noted an uptick in passengers at its meeting last Friday. Not only is the growth steady, but it’s also exceeding neighboring resort communities. “This is the first time ever the Gunnison airport has outperformed the Aspen airport in load factor,”…