Western students extending their stay

Despite the pandemic, an average number of students have opted to remain on campus over winter break at Western Colorado University. Many say the holidays have been a lonely time to stay in Gunnison.

When winter break rolls around for most college campuses, students are often faced with the choice of going home or finding housing off campus.

But Western Colorado University offers students the opportunity to remain in the dorms during their winter break.

Due to COVID-19 travel strains and the switch to remote learning toward the end of the semester, Director of Residence Life Shelley Jansen said she expected more students to stay on campus over winter. But she has found the number of students electing to stay — 43 this year — to be about average with years past.

The longer than normal winter break led Jansen to add an extra fee for staying on campus, something Residence Life has not required of students overwintering in the past.

Students who have remained on campus have paid up to $900 to stay over the winter break and the portion of the fall semester when in-person classes were canceled, according to Jansen.

Meals are not provided, but Jansen said the majority of students who typically elect to stay have access to kitchens, such as residents in the Pinnacles Complex or Chipeta Hall, both of which have apartment-style rooms. Others living in the Mears Complex are able to access a shared kitchen space.

Freshman dorms do not have kitchens. In the rare instance that a freshman stays over break, Jansen said they are either temporarily moved to a kitchen-equipped dorm or are given a key to the Mears complex.

If students were tight on cash, Jansen said she tried to assist in helping them find on- or off-campus jobs to help make the stay feasible.

Sophomore Cory Ragsdale was employed by the college during the semester but hasn’t been able to work during the break. While she’s still able to buy groceries, she said the financial strain does impact her day to day.

“Unless you have lots of money, there’s not much to do around Gunnison,” Ragsdale said. “There’s small shops you can walk around or nice food and coffee places, but you can’t really enjoy yourself without money since there’s not many activities around right now.”

Jansen said COVID-19 has affected the planning of any gatherings for students staying on campus, but creating programming for students has been something she has wanted to offer for a while.

“I think it’s something we need to look at for future winter breaks, to see if students want to get engaged,” she said.

Employed students, who say most of their time is spent at work, even said more activities to connect with others is of interest.

“I love Western and Gunnison entirely, but it is pretty lonely without all the people on campus,” said Bailey Harris, who works as a resident assistant for the Escalante Complex on campus, and also works at the Econo Lodge in Gunnison.

Harris said she will try to fit in a hike if the weather allows it, or spend time with some of her friends in town but does not open time doing much else “just because there is not a lot to do anyway.”

Another resident assistant, Kyle Gilroy, said he also spends most of his time working.

Resident assistants like Gilroy and Harris are paid to remain on campus during winter break.

Gilroy said he sees the situation as unfair. He takes issue with the fact that as a resident assistant he gets to live on campus for free while being paid. Students who are not resident assistants, however, have to pay extra to remain in dorms.

“Regular students don’t do anything differently than us (resident assistants),” he said.

