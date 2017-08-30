Western furthers energy goals
Wed, 08/30/2017 - 7:48pm News Staff
Projects continue to reduce greenhouse emissions
By Chris Rourke
The targets are lofty. Yet, step by step leaders at Western State Colorado University are reaching toward a goal set more than a decade ago — to become a "carbon neutral" campus by 2050.
The efforts to achieve this goal span all levels at the university — from the president's office to classrooms — and the benefits may reach far beyond campus borders.
