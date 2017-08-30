Home

Western furthers energy goals

Wed, 08/30/2017 - 7:48pm News Staff
Projects continue to reduce greenhouse emissions

By Chris Rourke

The targets are lofty. Yet, step by step leaders at Western State Colorado University are reaching toward a goal set more than a decade ago — to become a "carbon neutral" campus by 2050.

The efforts to achieve this goal span all levels at the university — from the president's office to classrooms — and the benefits may reach far beyond campus borders.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/

Columns / Opinion

Fading away? We’re only changing

By Jerry Raehal

For years, I have heard that newspapers are dying.

My retort: “Newspapers are not dying. They’re changing.”

A recent media survey proves that point.

Need to chat? Give us a call
A punchbowl analogy for the power grid
‘Plan B’ tax proposal makes sense
Journalism still as essential as ever
Confessions of a modern-day football fan

Gunnison Country Times

218 N. Wisconsin Street
Gunnison, CO 81230
Phone: 970-641-1414