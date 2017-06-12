Home

Western forms School of Environment and Sustainability

Wed, 12/06/2017 - 8:34pm News Staff
Hausdoerffer named dean; Clark becomes undergraduate director

By Will Shoemaker

Western State Colorado University Vice President for Academic Affairs William Niemi announced Friday the transformation of the university’s Center for Environment and Sustainability to a new School of Environment and Sustainability (SES), with John Hausdoerffer to serve as the school’s first dean.

The Environment and Sustainability (ENVS) program as a whole has seen notable growth over the past few years. SES now includes a growing array of diverse academic programs, community events and a center for internal and external environmental problem-solving.

