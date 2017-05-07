Western forgoes salary increases

By Will Shoemaker

Amid lower than expected enrollment, Western State Colorado University officials are — at least for the time being — forgoing salary increases for faculty and administrators.

Pay raises at Western typically become effective July 1. However, in an e-mail to faculty last month announcing the cabinet-level decision, Western President Greg Salsbury reported that overall enrollment numbers for the coming school year were tracking below last year’s levels “and it appears highly likely that we will not achieve our budgeted tuition amounts.”

