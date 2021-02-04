Western film headed to festival

Western MEM graduate Aaron Lewis went from having no filmmaking experience to being considered for best short film at the Colorado Environmental Film Festival.

Smoldering Ice gives an up-close look at climate change in the Siberian Artic and the lengths scientists go to understand ecology there. Courtesy

Jennie DeMarco of the School of Environment and Sustainability brought her background in studying soils and plants to the artic expedition featured in the film.

Aaron Lewis, a 2019 graduate of Western Colorado University’s Masters of Environmental Management (MEM) program, entered his studies with a background in ecology. But shortly into his degree, he realized he didn’t want to write another peer-reviewed scientific paper that few people would read.

So he shifted his focus to an entirely new skillset: filmmaking. Only one small detail stood in his way he had never made a film before.

“It was not my background,” said Lewis. “I didn’t know anything about English or story arcs.”

Nearly three years later, “Smoldering Ice: A Siberian Arctic Research Expedition”, will screen at the Colorado Environmental Film Festival. The collaborative effort to produce the film demonstrates Western’s ability to provide students with interdisciplinary educational experiences.

Professors and students from both the School of Environment and Sustainability and the Film Studies Department helped the project develop from a concept to a professional documentary film.

The 25-minute documentary follows a scientific research expedition to the Siberian Arctic. The expedition allowed scientists to examine the impacts that frequent wildfires, perpetuated by climate change, have on surrounding ecosystems.

Jennie DeMarco, a lecturer in the School of Environment and Sustainability, contributed her expertise to the science and research portion of the film as Lewis’ advisor.

Like Lewis, this was Demarco’s first venture into filmmaking, and she learned how to approach the nuances of communicating science.

In 2018, Demarco was invited by former colleagues to participate as a researcher in northeast Siberia. The project was supported by the National Science Foundation, and it included scientists from six universities along with staff from a Russian research station. Her doctoral research on arctic systems and how they respond to climate change set the stage for her work in Siberia.

In helping with the film, she aimed to show viewers that scientists are passionate about understanding the natural world. But communicating scientific research can be challenging.

“As a scientist, I want to throw all those details in there,” DeMarco said. “I learned that to get people interested in science, you have to bring in the personal aspect.”

An important component of the film focused on the stories of the scientists themselves, as humans, and their experiences in the field. Scenes in the film document 10- to 12-hour days in boreal forests battling mosquitoes while searching for answers about the changing climate.

An increasing frequency of wildfires in the Siberian Arctic is leading to a breakdown in the surrounding ecosystems. The fires contribute to the melting of permafrost, which releases greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Heatwaves are also on the rise. Researchers are increasingly experiencing heat exhaustion during fieldwork Siberia in 2020 recorded many days over 100 degrees.

The filmmakers hope “Smoldering Ice” will help viewers in Colorado connect the dots while understanding the similarities between Colorado and Siberia. Wildfires are changing landscapes in both places, and climate change is the common denominator.

“Climate change is having a dramatic impact on the Arctic,” DeMarco said. “What is happening in the Arctic happens here, and it impacts us all.”

DeMarco hopes to continue the relationship with the Film Studies department because she believes it’s important to communicate science to the public in an engaging way.

Jack Lucido, director of Western’s Film Studies department, helped see the film to completion. He connected Lewis with Clarke Thompson, one of the department’s top undergraduate students who had extensive experience in filmmaking. Thompson joined Lewis and DeMarco on the 2018 Siberian expedition.

In addition to helping provide feedback and direction on the storytelling process early on, Lucido was essential in getting the film into its final form. With his depth of experience in film editing, he supported Lewis in making the film look and sound professional.

Lucido is complimentary of the angle Lewis took in the film: combining the science with the personal stories and collaboration of American and Russian scientists.

He also commends DeMarco for taking on a huge role.

“It’s hard to please everyone when you are combining science and storytelling,” Lucido said.

Local podcaster and storyteller, Alan Wartes, also played a role in teaching Lewis the craft of storytelling while helping him create the graphics for the film.

Lewis is happy with the film. As a beginning filmmaker, he couldn’t be happier that it is in the running for “best short film” at the Colorado Environmental Film Festival.

He remains passionate about science and communication as a high school science teacher in Fort Collins. He is open to creating more films about science in the future, and he hopes his summer breaks will leave him more time for filmmaking opportunities.

As a teacher, he continues to learn and refine his process of communicating science. It’s not easy. Understanding science and understanding how to communicate are distinct skills. But, together, they serve an important purpose.

“Science doesn’t have any value if the public doesn’t understand it or have value in it,” said Lewis.

The 2021 Colorado Environmental Film Festival will run Feb. 12-21. Like many festivals, it will show films virtually this year. Individual tickets are available for $10 at www.ceff.net.