Western’s economic impact ID’d at $70 million

By Chris Rourke

How much does Western State Colorado University contribute to Gunnison County’s economy? A new report offers an answer: $70 million annually.

The report, "The Role and Impact of Western State Colorado University on the Economy of Gunnison County," was commissioned by Western leaders and written by Paul Holden, adjunct professor of economics at Western and director of the Gunnison-based Enterprise Research Institute.

