Valley rallying to aid of hurricane victims

By Will Shoemaker

With numerous second homeowners and residents of the Gunnison Valley with Texas ties, locals have begun rallying to the aid of Hurricane Harvey victims.

Executive Director Pam Montgomery reported that the Community Foundation of the Gunnison Valley (CFGV) became involved in fundraising for Harvey victims this week at the urging of donors — many of whom live in or have ties to the Houston area. The foundation previously helped raise money following Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

