Home

Valley rallying to aid of hurricane victims

Wed, 08/30/2017 - 7:55pm News Staff
Community Foundation raising money locally for effort

By Will Shoemaker

With numerous second homeowners and residents of the Gunnison Valley with Texas ties, locals have begun rallying to the aid of Hurricane Harvey victims.

Executive Director Pam Montgomery reported that the Community Foundation of the Gunnison Valley (CFGV) became involved in fundraising for Harvey victims this week at the urging of donors — many of whom live in or have ties to the Houston area. The foundation previously helped raise money following Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/

Columns / Opinion

Fading away? We’re only changing

By Jerry Raehal

For years, I have heard that newspapers are dying.

My retort: “Newspapers are not dying. They’re changing.”

A recent media survey proves that point.

Need to chat? Give us a call
A punchbowl analogy for the power grid
‘Plan B’ tax proposal makes sense
Journalism still as essential as ever
Confessions of a modern-day football fan

Gunnison Country Times

218 N. Wisconsin Street
Gunnison, CO 81230
Phone: 970-641-1414