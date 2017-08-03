Valley broadband set to get boost

By Alan Wartes

An effort led by Region 10 — and funded by a grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs — to substantially improve fiber optic infrastructure on the West Slope is on target to be “lit up” by the end of this year.

In the fall of 2015, a number of Gunnison Valley entities — including local governments, Western State Colorado University and Gunnison Valley Hospital — committed matching funds totalling roughly $265,000 to the project.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/