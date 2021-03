Subhead 250 teachers have received at least one shot

Third graders line up after recess at the Gunnison Elementary School this week. Educators were among the latest to be vaccinated in Colorado. Kate Gienapp

At first glance, recess at Gunnison Elementary School hasn’t changed much. Kids run, laugh and play. But a closer look reveals masks on all the students and teachers, a reminder of the hardships faced by schools this past year. Fortunately, there’s a silver lining: teachers and staff are now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine. According to Gunnison Watershed School District…