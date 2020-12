Subhead Most, but not all, health care workers eager to receive shot

Tori Porcella transports COVID-19 test samples at Gunnison Valley Health. Most health care workers in Gunnison are ready to receive the vaccine. Times File

The long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine began rolling out this week, and medical professionals are rolling up their sleeves. But health care leaders say they expect to have a few holdouts among their ranks. Three hundred Pfizer vaccines arrived in Gunnison Tuesday afternoon to be administered to front-line health care workers in Gunnison County. Vaccinations began yesterday at the Fred Field Center. …