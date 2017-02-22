Upper Gunnison receives $175K from state

By Will Shoemaker

The Upper Gunnison River Water Conservancy District (UGRWCD) and its partners will receive $175,000 this year to fund needs assessments for area waterways. The money, granted by the Colorado Water Conservation Board, is intended to kick-start a multi-year planning effort aimed at protecting existing water uses in the face of population growth and climate change.

Colorado’s State Water Plan, adopted in 2015, identifies a “gap” of as much as 600,000 acre-feet between existing supply and anticipated demand, driven mostly by anticipated growth along the Front Range.

