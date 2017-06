More than 30 Crested Butte Mountain Resort employees chipped in this past Friday for a “Dig Day” at the resort. The effort was aimed at removing snow from a few bike trails, a scene from which is pictured here, in preparation for the resort’s summertime opening this Saturday, June 10.

