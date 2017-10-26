A turn of the page for GHS students

Emily Pilon

Special to the Times

Ask, and you shall receive, as Gunnison High School (GHS) sophomore Joey Parmeter can attest.

Last year, Parmeter approached freshman English teacher David White about starting a school newspaper. White told Parmeter that he should speak with junior English teacher Matt Smith, who previously worked at Western State Colorado University’s student newspaper as well as the Gunnison Country Times before he became a teacher at GHS.

With a background in journalism, Smith was elated to be able to help the students. Soon after the idea was proposed to school principal Andy Hanks, a journalism class was given the go-ahead.

“The big moment was when journalism was offered as a class in the course catalog last year,” Smith remembered.

This would mark the beginning of a new chapter. As Smith began preparing for the new school year, and his new class, he looked through old records of past school newspapers.

“I’ve discovered that there were six other publications of the school newspaper,” Smith explained. “The first was in 1925.”

Journalism at GHS has taken numerous turns since then, but Smith and his students are now producing the seventh publication, under the unique name Black ‘n’ Read — a play off of GHS’ school colors.

“We wanted the name to be significant to GHS but also have a fun twist,” Smith stated. “The paper is supplying GHS with a place in which students can share their stories to create a stronger community.”

In fact, Black ‘n’ Read is the latest edition to a media conglomerate of sorts spurred by GHS students and faculty. The school already has GHS T.V., through which students make daily announcements, and White is in the midst of producing an art and literature magazine called INK!, in which students can publish their artwork and writing.

As for the newspaper, Smith is thrilled to have a small group of students who are producing the new edition.

“It’s awesome to see students be journalists. I personally miss working at the newspaper,” Smith reminisced.

Not only are the journalism students excited about this new adventure, but so are the teachers — especially Bob Howard, who was an advisor for a previous publication at GHS.

“Back when I was the advisor, we had to do everything by hand,” Howard explained.

That included students creating the layout, developing pictures and making sure everything was ready for the paper to be printed in Montrose. Howard, who currently teaches civics, enjoyed his time as the yearbook and newspaper advisor.

“You are teaching kids how to write for publication, something that will be shared with the school and the community,” Howard said, adding that writing is a valuable skill for students, and that the newspaper is a great way to explore other ways of writing. “Writing for the public teaches you how to self-edit. I enjoyed being an advisor, it was really fun.”

As for students in the class, Parmeter — the publication’s features editor — is thrilled to be a part of the beginning of this new journey. The sophomore is currently working on a review for the movie “It.”

“It’s super cool that we are starting the paper again after 11 years of not having one,” Parmeter said.

Teachers, students and community members are equally excited to see a new publication and are lending help where they can.

“Lisa Danos, the librarian, actually funded our website with the morning coffee fund,” Smith recounted.

On top of that, Chris Dickey, publisher of the Times, is working with Smith to help create a paper edition once a month. Until then, the newspaper will start out online at gunnisonhighnews.com. Smith also is working on a digital archive of the past editions, so GHS alumni can look back at the paper and reminisce about their time at the school.

“I just love being around these kids because they are full of ideas,” Smith expressed. “To see them passionate about the newspaper makes me excited to be a part of the beginning.”