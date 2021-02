Subhead GCEA sticking with wholesale power provider

GCEA is a member of Tri-State, which has come under scrutiny for its rates, caps on locally generated renewable energy, and high buy-out costs for co-ops looking to break their Tri-State contracts.

Electric co-ops in Colorado are questioning the best path forward — should they cut ties with their wholesale provider or stick with it in a shifting energy landscape? It’s a question not lost on Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, who has in the past year worked to quell concerns by adding greater flexibility in contracts and opportunities for more local renewable generation…