Tredway announces pending retirement from RE1J

By Chris Rourke

Gunnison Watershed RE1J School District Superintendent Doug Tredway glanced around his office Monday afternoon. His office is located in the very spot where education began for him — in Mrs. Zahradka's former kindergarten classroom at Lake School.

Tredway announced this week he will retire at the end of next school year, capping a 35-year career in education.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/