Tredway announces pending retirement from RE1J

Wed, 03/15/2017 - 8:41pm News Staff
Educator finishing a 35-year run in local schools

By Chris Rourke

Gunnison Watershed RE1J School District Superintendent Doug Tredway glanced around his office Monday afternoon. His office is located in the very spot where education began for him — in Mrs. Zahradka's former kindergarten classroom at Lake School.

Tredway announced this week he will retire at the end of next school year, capping a 35-year career in education.

