Trampe Ranch easement reaches first milestone

By Alan Wartes

The first of three planned conservation easements protecting the Trampe Ranch in the Gunnison Basin is officially a done deal. Last Friday, the transaction granting an easement on the Trampe “home ranch” closed, the first milestone in a months-long process.

That segment of the ranch spans 1,447 acres along County Road 8 north of Gunnison. In all, the Trampe family plans to place roughly 6,000 acres under conservation easement, including land in the Jack’s Cabin area north of Almont and in the East River Valley. Proponents expect closings on those two portions of the ranch to take place within the next 12 months.

