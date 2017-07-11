Three newcomers, one incumbent lead in CB council race



Crested Butte voters appear to have elected three new Town Council members and an incumbent, while a runoff for mayor will take place next month following unofficial results in Tuesday’s election.

As of 10 p.m., incumbent Jackson Petito and newcomers Chris Haver, Kent Cowherd and William Dujardin led in the race among eight council hopefuls. Jim “Deli” Schmidt had the highest vote count for mayor, with nearly 45 percent of the vote, followed by Chris Ladoulis with more than 40 percent.

However, mayor candidates are required to receive 50 percent plus one vote to become elected — meaning the two hopefuls will compete in a runoff Dec. 19.

Additionally, a sales tax proposal specific to short-term rentals passed with flying colors, garnering nearly 81 percent of the vote, and a proposed mill levy increase by the Crested Butte Fire Protection District received 67 percent approval.

Look for a full story on the election in Thursday’s Times.



UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Mayor race

Candidate Percent

Paul Merck 8.83%

Jim “Deli” Schmidt 44.97%

Chris Ladoulis 40.22%

Tracy A. Smith 5.98%

Town Council race

Kyle “Squirl” Ryan 12.68%

Richard Machemehl 2.05%

Kent Cowherd 14.27%

Lisa Merck 4.82%

Jackson Petito 22.93%

William Dujardin 14.20%

Candice Bradley 12.64%

Chris Haver 16.40%

For specific vote counts and updated results, click here.