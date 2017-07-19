Tax proposal clears GVRHA hurdle

By Chris Rourke

Citing a pressing need for a dedicated funding stream, the Gunnison Valley Regional Housing Authority (GVRHA) Board of Directors voted last week to pursue a property tax increase on this November's ballot.

The board voted 6-2 Wednesday to ask voters for a 1.5 mill property tax increase which would sunset in 10 years. The two members of the board who voted against the action were Gunnison County Commissioner John Messner and Mt. Crested Butte Community Development Director Carlos Velado.

