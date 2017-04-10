Taming the ‘Sharks’

By Chris Rourke

To the Gunnison Valley, Jackson's Honest chips has always been a success story founded on a family's effort to help one of its own. Now that story is being told on a national level, while getting a boost through the help of a popular network television show.

Sunday evening, Scott and Megan Reamer appeared on ABC's “Shark Tank,” making a pitch for financial backing and business mentoring. They made a deal with Rohan Oza, who has made such Coca Cola products like Sprite and Powerade household names.

