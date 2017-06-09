Home

Summer season sees fundraising bounty

Wed, 09/06/2017 - 6:38pm News Staff
Events yield big return for valley’s nonprofits

By Chris Rourke

It's been a summer of giving. Fundraisers at the north end of the Gunnison Valley are all smiles after several months of events yielding a financial bounty.

The Crested Butte Center for the Arts this summer hosted Tour de Forks and, most recently, Chefs on the Edge, among other events. Adaptive Sports Center held Bridges of the Butte and the Crested Butte Open, both of which organizers said were on budget.

