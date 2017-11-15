Students taking hospitality overseas
Wed, 11/15/2017 - 9:59pm News Staff
Western to launch first faculty-led semester abroad in Switzerland
By Shelby Herbert
Nine Western State Colorado University business students will soon be ushered into the high-alpine paradise of Engelberg, Switzerland, where they will study resort management for the coming spring semester.
It’s Western’s first-ever faculty-led full semester abroad. The student group will be led by Western professor Michael Vieregge, and the experience is made possible through a partnership with the Schweizerische Sportmittelschule ski academy.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/