Subhead New dial addresses vaccinations, new metrics

Colorado's Dial 2.0

Fewer restrictions and increased capacity are on the horizon for Gunnison County as the state retools tactics for tracking COVID-19. Colorado this past week entered a new phase in combatting COVID-19 with an updated color dial called “Dial 2.07 The new metric aims to streamline the state’s COVID-19 exit strategy as vaccines are given out to older, high-risk adults and essential workers. The state…