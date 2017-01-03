State grapples with transportation Gordian knot

By Alan Wartes

(Editor’s note: This article is the first in a two-part series focused on transportation funding in Colorado.)

These days it’s rare for members of the Colorado General Assembly to reach bipartisan agreement on anything. But on one point legislators are nearly unanimous: Something must be done to increase funding for transportation infrastructure throughout the state.

However, opinions about what that something might be rapidly diverge. Nearly a third of the way through the 2017 legislative session, no bills have

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/