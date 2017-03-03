SonofaGunn hits the Gunnison Road

Alan Wartes

Is winter starting to wear thin this year? Are you ready for that picture-perfect family vacation? Then tag along next weekend with Lark Growsbald and family at the Gunnison Arts Center (GAC) for this year’s SonofaGunn production of “National Buffoon’s Staycation.”

SonofaGunn is an annual evening of satire written by local authors with three purposes in mind — besides simply having a blast. The first is to raise money to help fund GAC operations for the rest of the year — including more theater, music, art exhibits and classes for adults and children.

Second, SonofaGunn gives Gunnison writers an opportunity to take a playful swing at local “celebrities” and issues and allow the community to have a good laugh at their expense. Finally, the show provides a chance for emerging writers and budding actors of all ages to get on stage and perfect their craft under the bright lights.

“SonofaGunn is a highlight of our programming year,” said GAC Executive Director Carlie Kenton. “We love seeing so many new performers every year, especially the kids. And it’s fun to see audiences laugh at themselves.”

For the second year, the show is directed by veteran actor Shelly Pierson — who began her SonofaGunn career 14 years ago as a member of the cast.

“The first time I was in the show, it was so much fun that I just knew I wanted to keep going,” she said. “It’s such a great chance to laugh at ourselves and remember to not take ourselves too seriously.”

Pierson compares the situational comedy in SonofaGunn to the great variety shows of the ’60s and ’70s: “Carol Burnett,” “Laugh-In,” “Saturday Night Live,” and so on.

“I think we all need a good laugh at the end of a hard winter,” she said. “It helps us go on if there’s another big snowstorm.”

This year’s production follows the SonofaGunn tradition of borrowing from other popular stories and uses “National Lampoon’s Vacation” as a springboard. Past titles have included: “Gunnigan’s Island,” “Gunelot” and “The Producers: Way, Way Off Broadway.”

“The theme this year is that the grass is always greener on the other side,” said Pierson. “We find out that our grass is pretty darn green. The Growsbald family meets obstacles along the way that put them in a cranky mood, but in the end they find out where home really is.”

