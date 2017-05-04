Home

Should council maintain planning seat?

Wed, 04/05/2017 - 8:16pm News Staff
Proposal would eliminate commission position

By Chris Rourke

Voters in this May's Gunnison municipal election will consider four possible changes to the city's charter — the most significant of which would eliminate a City Council member from serving on Planning and Zoning Commission.

As designated by the city charter, adopted in 1962, one member of Gunnison City Council is chosen to sit on the planning commission as a liaison between both boards. Planning commission — comprised of seven members, including the councilor — makes recommendations to council on various projects, according to the Land Development Code.

