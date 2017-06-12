Sheriff to terminate contract with Mt. CB

By Will Shoemaker

A longstanding arrangement through which Mt. Crested Butte Police Department has served as the primary law enforcement presence in the unincorporated county at the north end of the Gunnison Valley is expected to come to an end next year.

Gunnison County Sheriff Rick Besecker indicated late last week that he’s offered to extend the current contract with Mt. Crested Butte for just six months after it ends Dec. 31. However, Mt. Crested Butte Town Council stopped short of agreeing to the temporary arrangement Tuesday. They tabled approval of the sixmonth contract until Dec. 19 in hopes of discussing the extension with the sheriff and county manager at that time.

