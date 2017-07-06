Home

Sheriff closes section of river

Wed, 06/07/2017 - 6:26pm News Staff
High water, hazards reported between Almont, North Bridge

By Chris Rourke

Based on the recommendations of rafting experts, emergency management officials and through personal observation, Gunnison County Sheriff Rick Besecker early Wednesday closed a section of the Gunnison River.

The closure is in effect between Almont and the North

