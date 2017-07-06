Sheriff closes section of river
Wed, 06/07/2017 - 6:26pm News Staff
High water, hazards reported between Almont, North Bridge
By Chris Rourke
Based on the recommendations of rafting experts, emergency management officials and through personal observation, Gunnison County Sheriff Rick Besecker early Wednesday closed a section of the Gunnison River.
The closure is in effect between Almont and the North
