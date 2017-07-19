RTA flight program shifts gears

By Alan Wartes

In 2015, voters approved a sales tax hike giving the Gunnison Valley Rural Transportation Authority (RTA) increased funding for guaranteed air service to the valley, among other uses. For the coming ski season, however, a number of factors have combined to dramatically reduce the cost of the program — while slightly boosting inbound seats and improving connectivity.

At the same time, air service to the valley for winter 2017-18 will drop two markets that had been added in recent years — Los Angeles and Chicago.

