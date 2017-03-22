Recycling center move set for summer

By Alan Wartes

For several years, the plan to relocate the Gunnison County recycling center from its present location near the airport to a new home south of the city has been delayed by lack of funding and competing priorities. Now the move is finally getting its turn at the top of the list.

Thanks to a 2016 grant from the state for $399,382 — funded by the Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity Act — the relocation will be complete by June 30 of this year. Matching funds required of Gunnison County total just over $152,000, a portion of which is made up of “in-kind” work and services.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/